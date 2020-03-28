Coronavirus News: NYPD detective becomes department's first uniformed officer to die of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An NYPD detective is the first uniformed member of service to die from coronavirus.Detective Cedric Dixon, 48, is the NYPD's first uniformed officer to die of coronavirus and third member of the department, after a janitor and an administrative aid."We are hurting, we are crying and we continue to fight," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.Dixon, who had preexisting medical conditions including asthma and diabetes, was admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.He died Saturday morning at the hospital.Dixon was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem.----------