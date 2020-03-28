coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD detective becomes department's first uniformed officer to die of COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An NYPD detective is the first uniformed member of service to die from coronavirus.

Detective Cedric Dixon, 48, is the NYPD's first uniformed officer to die of coronavirus and third member of the department, after a janitor and an administrative aid.

"We are hurting, we are crying and we continue to fight," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Dixon, who had preexisting medical conditions including asthma and diabetes, was admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.

He died Saturday morning at the hospital.

Dixon was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york cityhealthnypdcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC reports 26,697 COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths
Javits Center expected to open as field hospital on Monday in NYC
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Veterinary hospital donates ventilators to NYC hospitals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy update on NJ COVID-19 cases, deaths
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo briefing as COVID-19 deaths soar in NY
NYC reports 26,697 COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
US Navy hospital ship heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
More than 8,000 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
Trump boosts COVID-19 aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
Show More
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
COVID-19 infections top 600,000 worldwide, long fight ahead
MTA worker killed in NYC subway fire
NJ prioritize testing for first responders, healthcare workers
Javits Center expected to open as field hospital on Monday in NYC
More TOP STORIES News