Coronavirus News: Food donated to Bellevue Hospital in honor of nurse who died of COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Food donations are pouring into Bellevue Hospital in honor of a nurse who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Ernesto DeLeon was a nurse at Bellevue for 33 years.

Since his death, doctors and nurses at the hospital have been flooded with food donations in his name.

Bagels and baked goods arrived Monday morning while Italian food from Keste arrived Monday night.

Each delivery feeds 100 people to honor DeLeon.

