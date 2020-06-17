Reopening New Jersey: Guidelines for hair, nail salons to reopen

The self-care businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday, but with certain rules and restrictions:
-Appointments will be required.
-Cleaning and disinfection should be done after each client.
-Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms in the last 72 hours or exposure to someone with the virus in the last 14 days cannot work or be served.
-Clients and staff must have their temperatures taken.
-Face coverings are mandatory.
Outdoor dining, in-person retail and curbside pickup at libraries are among the services that reopened this Monday.
