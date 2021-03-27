coronavirus new jersey

Gym owner promotes free memberships to people without COVID shots

By Eyewitness News
BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey gym owner who made headlines for defying New Jersey's stay-at-home order, is stirring up more controversy as he encourages people not to get vaccinated.

Ian Smith, co-owner of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, took to twitter on Tuesday with a bold proclamation.

Smith says "in light of Krispy Kreme giving free donuts for receiving the COVID shot, here at The Atilis Gym, we are giving out free memberships to all who don't get vaccinated."


He goes on to say "we believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress."


Smith was hit with more than a million dollars in fines for keeping his gym open during the pandemic and also had his mercantile license revoked back in August.
EMBED More News Videos

The owners of the defiant Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey say they won't back down, despite mounting fines.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycamden countyhealthfitnessmedicalgymcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus pandemicphil murphycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: NJ Transit vaccinating bus drivers, transit workers
COVID Updates: Remdesivir shortens infection in patients, study shows
NJ expanding vaccine eligibility to 55+ on April 5, target May 1 for all
Century-old Antique Bar keeps history alive in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: Dozens of subpoenas issued in Cuomo harassment probe
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
AccuWeather: Better half of the weekend
Falling tree smashes several cars in NYC; no serious injuries
COVID Updates: NJ Transit vaccinating bus drivers, transit workers
Manhunt underway for suspect after 2 critically injured in Rockland County shooting
NY unveils digital 'Excelsior' pass to help businesses, venues reopen
Show More
Community honors firefighter killed in Spring Valley blaze
NYC housing inspector delivers racist letter to Asian tenants
Police: 2 men rob Bronx laundromat, pistol-whip worker in the head
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
The Countdown: Breakdown of Biden's first news conference
More TOP STORIES News