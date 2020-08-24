Reopen NY: Gyms welcome back guests, except in New York City

On Long Island and in other locations, many gyms are opening their doors at 33 percent capacity and with other restrictions in place.
Individual showers must be cleaned between each use, face coverings must always be worn - no bandanas or gaiters.
The state requires that all gyms be inspected by the health department to insure they have the proper ventilation systems.
That is one reason NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio decided gyms in the city will not reopen until more than a week from now.
"We're very careful, cautious about reopening gyms," he said. "But the state created the order. We're following the order. Gyms will start to reopen September 2nd. There will be limits on the number of people and limits on the kind of activities."
