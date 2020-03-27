coronavirus new york

Coronavirus Tips: How to spot latest batch of coronavirus scams

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Like the pandemic, there's now a spread of coronavirus scams targeting people's fears over the virus.

The head of the Federal Communications Commission told Eyewitness News that in just a few days, he's received hundreds of calls from people pitching everything from miracle cures to free testing kits.

What they want is your personal information and your money.

The scams range from rip-off robocalls peddling phony free COVID-19 tests, to calls targeting diabetics.

One fake phishing call we encountered pretended to be from the Social Security Administration which threatened to suspend social security due to the coronavirus.

"Remember the government will never call you for your personal information or ask for money," Chairman of the FCC Ajit Pai said.

Pai says the rash of coronavirus calls, texts and emails all have the same goal.

"They want you to give over your name, your social security number or they want your money," Pai said.

We even found a tweet offering free Netflix which told people to just click the link and send to 10 friends.

Netflix sent out a warning that it's not real. The links will invade your device with malware.

"For a hacker this is like El Dorado," Founder of CyberScout Adam Levin said. "They struck gold because you have a distracted scared population."

The identity theft expert warns people not to click on any emailed links since they can include dangerous malware.

Never email attachments you didn't ask for and never pay money to register for job tests or funding. And beware of being contacted to verify that you qualify for coronavirus aid money.

The FCC Chairman also warned to be on the lookout for charity scams.

If you want to donate, never do it from a telemarketer or a robocall. Go directly to the charity and make your donation through it.

The FCC and the FTC have both posted warnings about coronavirus scams on their websites.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalcoronavirus7 on your side investigationcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester county7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnina pinedafcchospitalscamshealth carescamvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
NYC Senator says new bill helps to keep money in renters wallets
NYPD announces first member of department to die of coronavirus
NYC nurse, MTA worker among 365 dead from coronavirus
Scientists working to reduce coronavirus side effects
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD announces first member of department to die of coronavirus
NYC nurse, MTA worker among 365 dead from coronavirus
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
100 die in New York state in one day
Navy hospital ships set to arrive in LA on Friday, NYC on Monday
MTA transit conductor dies of coronavirus in NYC
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
Show More
U.S. passes China as country with most confirmed COVID-19 cases
An 'apocalyptic' surge in deaths at Elmhurst Hospital
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
NJ reports more than 6,800 COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
More TOP STORIES News