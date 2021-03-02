coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus NYC: J&J shots coming to New York, Co-op City getting vaccination site

Coronavirus Update for New York City
By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to arrive over the next few days, and deployment should begin almost immediately.

The vaccine started shipping from a Kentucky warehouse on Monday, with an initial 3.9 million doses expected to arrive at destinations across the country within 24 to 48 hours.

The state of New York expects to receive 164,800 doses this week, this as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the opening of a new vaccination site at Co-op City in the Bronx.
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Congressman Jamaal Bowman announce the opening of a COVID vaccination site at Co-op City in the Bronx.


The site will open at 131 Dreiser Loop Thursday, the mayor said, with operating hours set for Thursdays through Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is part of the city's ongoing effort to get more vaccine into the arms of New York City residents, particularly in hard-hit low income areas.

De blasio announced the city has surpassed 2 million vaccinations, a pace that's expected to pick up with this week's rollout of the third vaccine.

The mayor says he will take the J&J version when available, as medical experts seek to quash any notion it's less effective.

Clinical trial numbers were lower, but Pfizer and Moderna were not tested against variants that have emerged over the last few months.

The mayor also called on the state to open up vaccine eligibility to include sanitation workers, lifeguards, attorneys and court personnel, NYCHA workers and inspectors at various city agencies.

Meantime, the state announced a pilot program that was first tested last week at the Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center -- an app-based pass that displays a QR code with vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID test, which is required for entry to large performance venues.

On Monday, de Blasio took aim at Governor Andrew Cuomo over the operation of state-run vaccination sites.

He cited new data showing 42% of all vaccinations at the Javits Center are going to New Yorkers who live outside the city, and at the Aqueduct Racetrack site in Queen, the percentage of non-city residents getting vaccinated is as high as 75%.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.


"These big sites do not actually help us improve equity and fight disparity, unfortunately, unless they're targeted properly," de Blasio said. "In terms of New York City, these sites do not perform what we hope to see, which is more and more focused on equity."

Mayor de Blasio has a goal of getting five million city residents vaccinated by June. As of Tuesday morning, he said just over 2 million New Yorkers had received at least one dose.

The developments in New York City came as the director of the Centers for Disease Control warned of another possible COVID surge.

RELATED: When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
EMBED More News Videos

Your response could be featured in a future story



MORE NEWS: What's in the COVID relief bill as it heads to Senate?
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID relief bill heads to the Senate: What's in it for you?


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
COVID Vaccine Updates: CDC director warns of 4th wave
NYC movie theater owners warn reopening plan isn't enough
COVID Vaccine Updates: J&J will test shot on kids, newborns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York legislators will pass bill repealing Cuomo's emergency powers
13 killed when semitruck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse at NJ airport
Illegal house party turns into triple shooting on Long Island
Dog at animal shelter gets new home after life-changing surgery
2 men slashed on subway hold suspect for police on Upper East Side
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
Show More
Texas will lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, Gov. Abbott says
COVID Vaccine Updates: CDC director warns of 4th wave
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
Cuomo faces calls to resign after 3rd woman comes forward
Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny deny sexual assault allegations
More TOP STORIES News