Coronavirus News: Nassau County police warn of gift card scams during COVID-19 pandemic

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County are taking action against cybercriminals, warning residents about scams during the coronavirus.Oyster Bay Town Supervisor, Joseph Saladino, was joined by Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, in a press conference warning residents about gift card laundering.Residents have recently received emails urging gift cards to be sent to health care professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic.The fraudulent emails appear to have been sent from Saladino to employees requesting immediate gift card purchases in $100 increments.Residents are reminded to be vigilant and asked to please contact the authorities if they receive an email requesting monetary donations.