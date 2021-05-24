NJ man stuck in COVID-ravaged India returns home after help from Sen. Menendez

Ashu Mahajan had traveled to India to care for his father, but couldn't return to the U.S. because the consulate was closed.
His visa required an in-person appointment to re-enter the country.
Eyewitness News told his story and reached out to Senator Bob Menendez for help.
He was able to contact the state department-- and get Mahajan home.
When Mahajan left the U.S. in mid-April to care for his 75-year-old father, who was hospitalized with COVID in New Delhi, it was just supposed to be short term trip.
Sadly, by the time he arrived, his dad had been intubated and never regained consciousness.
On May 4, the U.S. began restricting travel from India, with the White House citing the devastating rise in coronavirus cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants.
