Coronavirus News: Mayor advises all New Yorkers to wear face coverings while outside, in close contact with others

The mayor made the announcement Thursday afternoon, but was quick to clarify this does not mean a professional or surgical mask -- those should be left for first responders and healthcare workers.
The face coverings can be "homemade" and can consist of a bandana, a scar or another piece of clothing.
The guidance is just that -- an advisory -- and it is not expected to be enforced for the foreseeable future.
The mayor says there are more important things to achieve with enforcement such as sheltering in place and social distancing.
