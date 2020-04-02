coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Mayor advises all New Yorkers to wear face coverings while outside, in close contact with others

Pedestrians wear personal protective equipment as they walk along Main Street in Flushing, Queens. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is advising all New Yorkers to wear face coverings when going outside or if in close contact with other people.

The mayor made the announcement Thursday afternoon, but was quick to clarify this does not mean a professional or surgical mask -- those should be left for first responders and healthcare workers.

The face coverings can be "homemade" and can consist of a bandana, a scar or another piece of clothing.

The guidance is just that -- an advisory -- and it is not expected to be enforced for the foreseeable future.

The mayor says there are more important things to achieve with enforcement such as sheltering in place and social distancing.

Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakqueens newscovid 19
