coronavirus new york city

Met Opera singer who last performed in 'Porgy and Bess,' dies from COVID

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Opera announced another one of its members has died from the coronavirus.

Singer Antoine Hodge had an extended struggle with the virus.

RELATED | 2nd member of Met Opera orchestra, assistant conductor, dies of COVID-19

He had performed in the Met's blockbuster "Porgy and Bess" during the 2019-2020 season

The Met released a statement saying, "Antoine lit up our stage with his immense talent and helped create the sense of community in Porgy and Bess that made our audiences adore it."

The Met will dedicate the opening night of the "Porgy and Bess" revival to his memory.

MORE NEWS: Popular Chinatown restaurant Jing Fong closing dining room due to loss of business during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Jing Fong recently announced that it plans to serve its last meal on March 7, but will still continue to offer takeout and delivery service.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityupper west sidemanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycmetropolitan operacoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathssinginghospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated
Chancellor Carranza talks about reopening NYC middle schools
Barclays Center, MSG welcome Nets, Knicks fans Tuesday
COVID Vaccine Updates: South African variant now in 12 states
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: How NYPD plans to tackle recent rise in subway crimes
4 dogs need loving home after owners die of COVID-19
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
Cuomo responds after ex-aide says he kissed her, suggested strip poker
'It's devastating': Child struck, killed by own school bus in NYC
Lawyer's decision to start pet grooming business during pandemic pays off
Bronx Zoo now home to pelican that survived being shot
Show More
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Chess Master from NYC organizes tournaments for inmates
The Countdown: Biden faces cabinet roadblock, Cuomo denies allegations
COVID Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated
Twins use YouTube to keep remote students engaged in biology
More TOP STORIES News