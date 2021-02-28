More than 750 busted at illegal large gatherings across NYC

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than 750 people were busted at illegal large gatherings across New York City early Sunday morning.Around 1:30 a.m., 400 people were found inside a warehouse on 125 Lake Avenue on Staten Island.Officers attempted to disperse the group, which is when they encountered people who became irate and refused to leave the location. Five people were arrested.An NYPD officer was taken to Staten Island University Hospital after suffering minor bruising to his ribs, while attempting to take a person into custody.Deputy Sheriffs also shut down an unlicensed bar at 1 Harrison Street in TriBeCa. 250 people were found inside, and the bar had no liquor license. Three people were arrested.Additionally, just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Sheriffs shut down an unlicensed bar on 45-18 104th St in Corona, Queens. 150 people were found inside, and the bar had no liquor license and various health code violations. Five people were charged with various misdemeanors, liquor, and health offenses.