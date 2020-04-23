coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Nassau firefighters honor first responders with bagpipes, drums

ROSLYN, Long Island (WABC) -- Bagpipers and drummers from the Nassau County Firefighters Pipes and Drums gathered Wednesday night to salute health care heroes working the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pipes and Drums greeted nurses and doctors with song at St. Francis Hospital during their shift change.

The volunteer firefighter members of the Pipe Band wanted to show the hospital staff how much their hard work is appreciated by fellow first responders.

Several members of the Pipe Band have family members who are nurses or work at St. Francis Hospital, so they have a special understanding of how hard the hospital staff has been working.

