NJ Coronavirus Update: Newark's 10-day stay-at-home advisory takes effect amid rising COVID cases

New Jersey coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 10-day stay-at-home advisory took effect in Newark Wednesday, with city leaders hoping to curb rising COVID-19 cases heading into the holiday weekend.

Mayor Ras Baraka says the city will close streets in the Ironbound district to non-residents from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., and people will only be allowed to pass through if they show proof of residency.

He is encouraging "everybody close down" and get tested during the holiday period, with the stay-at-home advisory lasting until Friday, December 4.

"We are advising all stores non essential, also the corner stores too, everybody close down," Baraka said last week. "Not just the stores. Workplaces, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, everything shut down from Wednesday, November 25 to December 4. We are giving you a chance to prepare. November 25 to December 4, we are asking everything to be shut down. Shut it all down...And during that period, we are asking everyone to get tested. You should (go) outside only if you are getting tested, only if you need groceries, Pampers, milk, medicine, and if you are get tested. Other than that, we have a stay-at-home advisory from Wednesday the 25 to December 4. All of us, we need to do this."

Essex County reported 383 new cases Tuesday, many of them in Newark.

Statewide, there were 4,383 new positive tests, bringing the total to 313,863 cases. An additional 48 fatalities raised the state death toll to 15,007.

The positivity rate in New Jersey is 8.93%, with a 1.27 rate of transmission.

Cities with the most significant rise in cases could soon see more severe restrictions as leaders work to get the virus in check.

Governor Phil Murphy has been pleading with residents to avoid gatherings with anyone outside their immediate family for Thanksgiving.
