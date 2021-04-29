coronavirus new jersey

Bayonne Medical Center mistakenly charges 200+ residents for COVID vaccinations

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

The Year Everything Changed: The Road Ahead - Part 1

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A hospital in New Jersey is involved in a big mix up after mistakenly charging some uninsured residents for their COVID vaccines.

Bayonne Medical Center says they sent over 200 people a bill for their COVID vaccinations, despite the federal government providing the vaccine free of charge to all people living in the United States, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status.

"The third-party vendor mistakenly sent out invoices to a little more than 200 patients which is about 1% of the 22,000 that the CarePoint system vaccinated," CarePoint said in a statement.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis called on the hospital to reimburse anyone who was charged for their shots.

MORE NEWS | Cuomo ending NY food service curfews, senate repeals some COVID executive orders
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the changes for the curfews on food and beverage service in New York state.



"The hospital should never have sent out such bills. People are not supposed to be charged for the coronavirus vaccinations. We call upon the hospital to reimburse anyone who paid them. Nobody should ever pay for a vaccination shot."

The hospital says it will issue reimbursements to anyone who already paid the bill.


As for the patients who received an invoice but haven't paid it, the hospital says they can ignore the bill.

ALSO READ | Suspect charged in NYPD officer's death admits drinking, knew she 'hit something'
EMBED More News Videos

The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbayonnehudson countyhealthvaccinesnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: India deaths top 200,000; surge breaks health system
Murphy gives go-ahead to summer camps, hints at accelerated state reopening
COVID Vaccine Updates: 5 million+ in US skip 2nd dose
Newark schools expand in-person learning to 4 days per week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several injured as fire breaks out on 6th floor of NYC apartment building
FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment
NC boy, 12, to graduate from high school, college in the same week
Tavern on the Green set to reopen after 13 months
Nassau PD rescues missing 83-year-old woman from ravine
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
The Countdown: Feds raid Giuliani's home, Stringer faces allegation, Biden's big address
Show More
Single-engine plane crashes into lake in Orange County, NY
Nonprofits, local leaders seek to create job opportunities for people with autism
Prehistoric bones found during pool construction in Las Vegas
AccuWeather: Warm with spotty showers
Cuomo ending food service curfews, senate repeals some COVID orders
More TOP STORIES News