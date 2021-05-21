coronavirus new jersey

NJ to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is expected to lift its indoor mask rules for fully vaccinated people by the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Governor Phil Murphy will announce Monday that the state will align with CDC recommendations by next Friday, just in time for the holiday weekend, according to sources.

Murphy is visiting a vaccination site in Phillipsburg Friday afternoon, but no announcement is expected at that time.

At his first appearance earlier in the day in Lafayette, Sussex County, Murphy said the state was winning the fight against COVID.

ALSO READ | 14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

A teenager walked into a restaurant in Jersey City on Wednesday afternoon with a newborn, handed the baby to a customer and then left.


He said it was the first day under 2% positivity in six or eight months.

"A very good day on the COVID front," he said. "We've got this thing on the run, and we're driving it into the ground, which is exactly where it deserves to be."

The rate of transmission is now under .5, after it was nearly 6 last March.

"Those are two really good numbers," he said. "It will allow us to continue to take steps to open up the state even further."

New Jersey has lifted capacity restrictions on most industries -- including restaurants, gyms, hair salons, casinos, and houses of worship -- but despite an end to the outdoor mask mandate for the fully vaccinated, indoor masking rules have remained in effect.

TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.


Murphy had previously cited the numbers regarding unvaccinated people, particularly in urban areas.

"We are going to be able to take off our masks indoors in the not-so-distant future, as more and more people complete their vaccination courses," he said. "We just can't yet because we need to know unequivocally doing so will not lead to a backslide in our progress. Again, we have this virus on the run thanks to the millions of you out there."

Murphy had also said the honor system was not an appropriate way to figure out who is vaccinated.

"We're not checking anyone's vaccine status at the door when you go to the supermarket or to a hardware store for instance," he said. "I don't know how we can expect workers to be able to tell who's vaccinated from who isn't, and it's unfair to put the burden on business owners and front line employees to police every patron."

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: White House, dating apps partner in vax push
Rutgers students protest COVID-19 vaccine requirement
COVID Updates: Pfizer shots OK'd for limited regular fridge storage
Mental health information and resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
'This shouldn't happen to anyone': Victim in anti-Semitic assault speaks out
10 seconds of terror: Man survives attack from 300-pound bear
Bill seeks to make use of force by police in NY 'last resort'
Rutgers students protest COVID-19 vaccine requirement
6-year-old boy dies after being shot during CA road rage incident
2 dead after BMW slams into back of truck on Deegan Expwy.
Show More
Man fatally shot by Suffolk County police officer in Manorville
Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'
Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515M for Friday's drawing
Nearly 100 summonses issued in NJ street racing bust
More TOP STORIES News