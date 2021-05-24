coronavirus new jersey

NJ to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that New Jersey will lift the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people starting Friday -- just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

While the CDC released new guidance this month saying fully vaccinated people can go without masks in most situations, outdoors and indoors, New Jersey had kept its indoor mask-wearing mandate for everyone, vaccinated or not.

Per CDC guidance, masks will continue to be required in health care settings, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters. They will also be required on buses, trains and other forms of public transportation and in transit hubs like airports and stations.

Murphy said masks will also be required in public-facing state offices, such as the MVC, and worksites that are closed to the public, including warehousing and manufacturing facilities.

Also on Friday, New Jersey will lift the requirement for maintaining 6 feet of social distancing in indoor and outdoor settings. Murphy says every business can continue to require social distancing as they choose.

Prohibitions will also be lifted May 28 on dance floors at bars and restaurants and ordering and eating/drinking while standing at bars and restaurants.

Additionally, one week later, on Friday June 4, New Jersey will remove all indoor gathering limits and lift the 30% limit on large indoor venues with a fixed seating capacity of 1,000 or greater.

This new guidance makes things complicated for businesses.

"We're going to stay masked as employees just to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable," said Elias Riginos, Bistro at Haddonfield manager. "For the inside dining, we're going to ask customers to stay masked until everything gets figured out a little bit more. We don't want to be the ones who are really policing who's vaccinated, who's not vaccinated."

Down the street, Ylvia Asal is the owner of Anatolia Art and Craft Studio. She teaches workshops and sells the jewelry and art that she makes.

She says for her art classes she'd be OK going without masks because she can ask for proof of vaccination.

But for shoppers who pop into her store, she'll still require masks.

"Customers just one time, it's a little tricky and a little scary, I feel, because I don't know who they are," Asal said.

Others say lifting mask requirements is a big and much-needed step forward.

"Let businesses start to succeed again, and just let people enjoy their life again," said Steve Wilkinson of Magnolia.

More TOP STORIES News