Coronavirus News: Nurses hold candlelight vigil to honor workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Nurses who say they're being stretched too thin gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil outside Lincoln Hospital.The vigil was held to honor the workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and to call for more measures to keep them safe.The health care workers held signs with sayings like "We are nurses, not martyrs."The nurses spoke of the difficulties they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic including handling several patients at a time with limited protective equipment.Eyewitness News reached out to Lincoln Hospital for a response but has not heard back.