Coronavirus News: Nurses hold candlelight vigil to honor workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

The vigil was held to honor the workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and to call for more measures to keep them safe.
The health care workers held signs with sayings like "We are nurses, not martyrs."
The nurses spoke of the difficulties they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic including handling several patients at a time with limited protective equipment.
Eyewitness News reached out to Lincoln Hospital for a response but has not heard back.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address