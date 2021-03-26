Coronavirus NY: Indoor amusement parks, entertainment centers allowed to reopen Friday

As of Friday, indoor family entertainment centers and recreational parks are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.
Face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks, frequent cleaning and disinfections will be enforced.
"Riders attractions that cannot be social distanced or cleaned must remain closed," Governor Andrew Cuomo said when he made the announcement in February.
In addition to the above guidelines, all indoor family and entertainment centers and places of amusement must also:
--Collect contact information from each party to inform contact tracing, if needed
--Frequently clean high-touch areas, attractions, and rides
--Close attractions if distancing and cleaning are no possible
--Deploy sufficient staff to enforce compliance with rules, including capacity, distancing and face coverings
--Sell tickets in advance, and entry/exit and waiting times should be staggered to avoid congestion
--Have enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards for indoor areas
--Abide by state-issued guidance for all retail, food services and recreational activities
"In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts," Cuomo said in February. "With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery, and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place. As we've said time and time again, our success will be dictated by our actions, and as long as we stay united and keep carrying this momentum forward in a positive direction, we will be able to see more and more sectors of our economy reopen."
