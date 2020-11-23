NYC heading towards COVID orange zone, mayor says as he lays out schools reopening plan

That means schools, indoor dining, salons and gyms would all close. There would also be capacity limits inside houses of worship.
"Unless they dramatically change the trajectory of the infection rate, this week they will go into those zones," Cuomo said.
Staten Island's positivity rate is up to 4.15% on a seven-day rolling average according to the state.
Mayor de Blasio said that the city will be working to reopen schools, even as it heads towards the orange zone.
"We can and we will bring back our schools, it will take a lot of work. I just want people to understand that and begin, bringing back the school system next time, we'll take an extra effort, can be done will be done. And in the months ahead, we'll be able to do so much more as we started to feel the effects of a vaccine, reaching this city. Hopefully that starts in the next month or two," de Blasio said.
He said the priority will be on District 75 special education schools first, followed by 3K and Pre-K, and elementary students. He did not lay out a reopening plan for older students yet.
The mayor said that any students that return to hybrid blended learning would need to have a completed testing consent form.
Governor Cuomo also said parts of Upper Manhattan and Long Island are likely to advance to a yellow zone.
With the holidays approaching, Cuomo also predicted the state's positivity rate could break 10% during the post-Thanksgiving and post-holiday periods.
"You have a trajectory where it goes so high, the whole scale changes," he said. "I would not be shocked if they said on January 10, January 15, we are up at 7%, 8%, 9%, 10%. That could very easily happen if we are irresponsible. It could even be higher if we are irresponsible. It is purely a function of what we do."
Meanwhile, there are now calls for an investigation into a wedding in Brooklyn where thousands allegedly attended without masks.
"If that happened, it was a blatant disregard of the law. It's illegal. It was also disrespectful to the people of New York. 7,000 people were there. It's going to be hard to keep that secret," Cuomo said.
