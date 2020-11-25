coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus NYC News: New York City plan to reopen schools coming next week, de Blasio says

New York City public school students remain home for remote learning after the city hit the 3% threshold
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor de Blasio said public schools will reopen to students "school by school" with rolling plan to be announced next week.

Public schools have been closed since the city hit a 3% positivity rate last week.

"We will find a way back through this pandemic because we've proven we can keep schools safe, but we will have to come back in a different way given some of the challenges we are facing with this second wave bearing down on us," de Blasio said. "Next week we will put forward that plan. It will take a lot of engagement with parents. We will need a lot of help from parents, but we know parents want their kids back in school. They will be our partners."

Earlier, parents held a rally and protest outside Gracie Mansion. They're demanding a plan from Mayor Bill de Blasio on how and when he plans to reopen schools.



The group says they've grown to 15,000 members and they see no reason schools should not be reopened.

RELATED: Free meals being offered at NYC schools

But with the rising cases, much of the city might soon become an orange zone which would then give the state authority over schools.

"Parents have been completely left out of this process. We have no seat at the table and we are here to take our seat at the table," said Daniela Jampel, a parent.

One week ago, parents marched down Park Row to the gates of City Hall to deliver a petition with more than 12,000 signatures on it, demanding schools reopen.

The group of parents cited data which said that out of more than 140,000 COVID tests among teachers and students since mid-October, just 308 have come back positive.

That's a positivity rate of only 0.23%.

Politicians including Public Advocate Jumaani Williams and City Council Education Chair Mark Treyger have also been outspoken on their desire to see schools reopen.

While offering no details on the school reopening plan, the mayor did say every student will have to have a consent form already filled out before entering the building.

"Every child will have to have a consent form on file because testing will be more frequently," he said. "Right now the norm in the schools has been once a month. That's going to increase. We are going to work out the exact amount, but thats going to increase."

de Blasio said the city will focus on Special Education District 75, and then early childhood and elementary school.

MORE: Here's what each COVID zone in New York means:

YELLOW ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 2.5%


- Houses of Worship: 50% capacity
- Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum
- Businesses: Open

- Dining: Indoor/Outdoor, 4-person max per table
- Schools: Open, mandatory 20% testing

ORANGE ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%


- Houses of Worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
- Mass gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
- Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and personal care
- Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4-person maximum per table
- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open

RED ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%


- Houses of Worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
- Mass gatherings: Prohibited
- Businesses: Essential only
- Dining: Takeout/delivery only
- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citystaten islandmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomocoronavirus testinghospitalstaten islandnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
As cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations hit new record high
Transit union testing identifies 20 symptom-free COVID positive workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash identified
Thanksgiving travelers head out despite dire COVID warnings
Watch Rockefeller Christmas Tree owl's big release back to the wild
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
NJ woman accused of advising, sending money to Syrian terrorist
Show More
Dog lost deep in woods spotted by hero drone operator
Crock-Pot burns spark recall of nearly 1M units
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be very different this year
7 On Your Side warns of holiday 'Shipageddon'
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
More TOP STORIES News