Coronavirus Update New York City: With schools closed, city providing free meals for kids, adults

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With all public schools closed, New York City is providing free meals to anyone who needs food at public school sites starting Thursday.The grab-and-go meals are available to anyone, including children and adults. Additionally, any New Yorker can receive free meals available at locations across the city.Families and students can continue to go to any school building between 9 a.m. and noon or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to pick up free grab-and-go meals.No identification or registration is necessary, and halal and kosher meals are also available at selected sites.Multiple meals can be picked up at once. CLICK HERE for more information and for a list of locations.Due to holidays, there will be no food service available on the following dates: November 26 (Thanksgiving), December 25 (Christmas Day), and January 1 (New Year's Day).