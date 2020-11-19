coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: With schools closed, city providing free meals for kids, adults

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With all public schools closed, New York City is providing free meals to anyone who needs food at public school sites starting Thursday.

The grab-and-go meals are available to anyone, including children and adults. Additionally, any New Yorker can receive free meals available at locations across the city.

Families and students can continue to go to any school building between 9 a.m. and noon or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to pick up free grab-and-go meals.

Related: NYC school cafeterias averaged nearly 500,000 meals per day during height of pandemic

No identification or registration is necessary, and halal and kosher meals are also available at selected sites.

Multiple meals can be picked up at once. CLICK HERE for more information and for a list of locations.

Due to holidays, there will be no food service available on the following dates: November 26 (Thanksgiving), December 25 (Christmas Day), and January 1 (New Year's Day).

Related: NYC schools closure could be 1st domino in rollback of COVID reopenings

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Coronavirus Live Updates: Hospitals overwhelmed, inmates help morgues
NYC schools closure could be 1st domino in reopening rollback
Parents, students to deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pushed onto subway tracks by emotionally disturbed person, officials say
NYC schools closure could be 1st domino in reopening rollback
Parents, students to deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
Father gets lightning bolt haircut to match son's scars
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
Cute, tiny owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
Show More
2-alarm fire burns Upper West Side apartment building
Coronavirus Live Updates: Hospitals overwhelmed, inmates help morgues
Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
More TOP STORIES News