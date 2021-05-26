NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend

In fact, if you've had your vaccine, the CDC says you can enjoy this holiday like it's pre-pandemic times.
New York City residents can head back to the beach!
They are opening at full capacity for Memorial Day weekend, with very few COVID restrictions still in place.
Lifeguards will be on duty, but social distancing rules will be relaxed and that will eliminate the need for social ambassadors.
Mobile vaccination buses will be stationed this weekend at four of the city's eight public beaches, as well as several parks across the city.
COVID shots will be available at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Prospect Park, Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Rockaway Beach, Orchard Beach, Central Park, Flushing Meadows, and Governor's Island.
Officials hope the buses will help make it easier for those who want the shot, and still haven't been vaccinated, to get it.
"Here are the important points to remember going into Memorial Day weekend: if you are vaccinated, you're protected and you can enjoy your Memorial Day," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "If you are not vaccinated, our guidance has not changed for you. You remain at risk of infection. You still need to mask and take other precautions. And if you are not vaccinated, I want to encourage you to take this holiday weekend to give your yourself and your family, the gift of protection by getting vaccinated."
