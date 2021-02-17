coronavirus new york city

NYC set to run out of COVID vaccine today or tomorrow, holding off on making thosands of appointments

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor de Blasio says the city has less than 30,000 first doses left and might run out of the COVID vaccine Wednesday or Thursday.

As a result, the city is holding off on scheduling 30,000 to 35,000 appointments.

The shortage is due to the winter storms across the country delaying the vaccines' arrival.

So far, the city has administered 1,364,956 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mayor de Blasio says his goal, pending supply, would be to vaccine 500,000 New Yorkers a week.

Meantime, a new vaccination site opened Wednesday at Teachers Preparatory High School in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

It is for residents of the immediate neighborhood.

On Tuesday the city released data showing wealthier, predominately white neighborhoods with vaccine rates above 20 percent.

By contrast, in lower income, black neighborhoods like East New York, Jamaica and Bedford-Stuyvesant, just 3 percent of the population has gotten the first dose.

RELATED | Vaccine map: See how many vaccines distributed in each NYC ZIP code
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan reports Mount Sinai Hospital announced Tuesday night that they were canceling some appointments to give out first doses of the vaccine because they were suddenly getting fewer doses from the city than promised.



Those neighborhoods with low vaccination rates also tend to have higher rates of infection.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is opening more vaccination sites in these neighborhoods to try to change that.

"We're going to be doing a lot of grassroots outreach to draw people from Brownsville and East New York to this center right in their community, to get the help that they need and deserve," the mayor said. "And grassroots outreach, grassroots leadership, is going to be key to getting this done."

Mount Sinai Hospital announced Tuesday night that they were canceling some appointments to give out first doses of the vaccine because they were suddenly getting fewer doses from the city than promised.

NYU Langone said it is cutting back on the number of appointments they offer to give out the vaccine for the same reason.

Both the state and city are shifting resources to get vaccine into neighborhoods most in need.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



Here are the newest vaccination sites opening in New York City:

Teachers Prep High School in Brooklyn: Opening Wednesday 2/17, prioritizing home health aides, Brownsville and East New York community. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., six days a week

Empire Outlets on Staten Island: Opening Friday 2/19, for Staten Island residents only. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week.

For homebound seniors, NYC will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to deliver the single dose to seniors in their homes and at vaccine clinics at retirement communities. The city will vaccinate 25,000 home health aides within the coming month.
national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Vaccine Updates: Speed bumps in race to vaccinate by summer
Ash Wednesday changes for some amid COVID pandemic
Vaccine Map: See how many vaccines distributed in each NYC ZIP code
92% of NYC restaurants could not afford Dec. rent due to pandemic: Survey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: Speed bumps in race to vaccinate by summer
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way!
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
Woman dead, husband critical after NYC hit and run
LI school goes remote after party-fueled COVID outbreak
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
Asian seniors assaulted in unprovoked subway attacks
Show More
Ash Wednesday changes for some amid COVID pandemic
Trump calls McConnell 'political hack' following impeachment speech
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
7 On Your Side's money moves to create a financial cushion
Tractor-trailer overturns into several buildings in Paterson
More TOP STORIES News