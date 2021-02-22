coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Overnight subway hours increase

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA increased overnight subway service Monday, taking one step closer to the resumption of full 24-hour service.

Since May 6, the subway has been closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for enhanced cleaning, but the nightly closure has now been shortened to 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

"The continued partial suspension will allow for the most aggressive disinfection regimen in MTA history, as recommended by federal and international public health authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said in a statement.

The MTA said crews will continue to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week cleaning all 472 stations and thousands of train cars.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change last Monday.

"The COVID numbers are down, so we adjust, we adjusted indoor dining, the curfew, today we are going to discuss the MTA and increasing the capacity," Cuomo said.

