Reopening New Jersey: Owners of gym in Bellmawr that reopened early sue state

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WABC) -- The South Jersey gym that defied lockdown orders repeatedly is now suing the state in federal court.The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr say New Jersey officials, including the governor and attorney general, violated their constitutional rights by forcing them to close for three months.The gym says it opened its doors for a limited number of clients and enforced social distancing.State health officials shut down the gym and changed the locks last week.