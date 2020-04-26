coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Schumer wants FDA to crack down on at-home COVID-19 tests

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sen. Charles Schumer wants the FDA to crack down on at-home coronavirus and antibody testing kits sold on the internet.

He says they are untested and unregulated and could give people who use them a false sense of security.

Last week, the FDA authorized an at-home coronavirus test kit for the first time.

The LabCorp Pixel home collection kit was developed with the FDA, which says it will be available in the coming weeks.

