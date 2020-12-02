Staten Island bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' shut down, owner arrested

When the NYC Sheriff's Department arrived at Mac's Public House, the co-owner, Danny Presti, refused to leave the bar and was arrested.
Four summonses were issued for the attorney and multiple summonses were issued for both the employees and bar.
Thousands of dollars in fines were also issued for violating the state's executive orders.
The bar is in the Grant City section of Staten Island, now considered an orange zone, which means no more customers inside. But the owner feared another closure would be the end of his dreams and financial stability.
The business defied the shutdown orders on multiple occasions ever since they took effect for the neighborhood on Wednesday, November 25.
The bar had declared itself an autonomous zone just a few days ago in an effort to stay open.
Their tactic involved not charging their customers, but the bar did ask for donations.
"This is atrocious, this man was arrested for trying to earn a living and pay his taxes. That is insanity," said Leticia Remauro, candidate for Staten Island Borough President.
The state has also revoked the pub's liquor license.
Presti is being held at the Sheriff's office and will be released Tuesday night.
His attorney says Presti will be charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Supporters say they plan to be out here again on Wednesday, protesting the forced closure of this bar.
While some consider the owner reckless for trying to stay open, others now consider him a hero for trying to survive.
