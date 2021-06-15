Statewide fireworks to celebrate NY hitting 70% vaccination milestone, lifting of COVID restrictions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10789766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman reports on the announcement of "The Hometown Heroes Parade" in New York City.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state has crossed the 70% threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations that Governor Andrew Cuomo has set to lift most remaining pandemic restrictions, CDC data show.To celebrate, there will be fireworks across the state Tuesday night. They're also meant to be a salute to essential workers.Cuomo will be discussing the plans at his 12:15 p.m. news conference from 1WTC, but local municipalities are starting to post details.The Village of Nyack posted that a fireworks show will be held in Memorial Park at 9 p.m., part of the celebration marking the end of COVID restrictions.Sections of the park will be closed starting at 1 p.m. to allow for the fireworks to be set up, including the skate park, basketball court, foot bridge, viewing platform, and gazebo area.The playground and splash pad and upper field will remain accessible.Cuomo had promised to do away with virtually all restrictions once the state hit that 70% milestone.The remaining restrictions include indoor capacity limits, social distancing, and health screenings in offices, restaurants, theaters and fitness centers.All of those will now be optional, but masks will still be required in some larger venues, on public transportation, and in hospitals and schools."It doesn't mean when we hit 70% it's over," Cuomo said Monday. "It means it's working. It means we're doing well, but it also means keep going. And that's what the celebration is going to be. It's not the finish line at 70, but we're coming around the last turn on the track."