coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: 24/7 subway service set to resume, outdoor dining curfew ends Mon.

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

24/7 subway service to resume as outdoor dining curfew ends Monday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York will once again return to the city that never sleeps this week, as the MTA prepares for overnight service to resume and restaurants gear up for the drop of midnight curfew outdoors.

Beginning at 2 a.m., overnight subway service resumes.

They saw a 90% decrease in ridership during the coronavirus pandemic, and have been stopping trains overnight for a deep cleaning.

More than two million people rode the subway in a single day last month -- that's still shy of the five million the system was carrying before the pandemic started.

ALSO READ: 3 charged in subway slashing spree; NYPD search for additional suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.



Masks are still required underground.

Meanwhile, restaurants will be able to drop midnight curfews for outdoor dining starting Monday.

On Wednesday, restaurants will be able to increase capacity to 100%.

Then, in two weeks, the midnight curfews will go away for indoor dining.

The last 14 months have been very difficult for restaurants in the city, with the New York State Restaurant Association predicting that nearly half of the cities eateries wouldn't survive the pandemic.

MORE NEWS | Pets could experience separation anxiety as owners return to work
EMBED More News Videos

As more and more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine and begin to return to work, veterinarians are concerned about what will happen to family pets.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmtahospitalsubwayrestaurantsnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: K-12 should mandate masks for rest of school year, CDC says
COVID Vaccine Updates: Novavax undertaking clinical trials for kids vaccine
COVID Vaccine Updates: US has lowest number of deaths since April 2020
Broadway's 'Hamilton' to require COVID vaccines for cast, crew
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old dead, 4 others wounded in NYC shooting
Surveillance video released of Brooklyn church vandalism suspect
COVID Updates: K-12 should mandate masks for rest of school year, CDC says
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Israeli airstrikes kill 33, topple buildings in Gaza City
AccuWeather: Sun and a shower
Mask-wearing update in NY, NJ and CT: What to know
Show More
Dozens of rescued puppies arrive on Long Island
Police: Man punches woman in wheelchair in the face on MTA bus
Missing Texas tiger found safe
7-year-old dead from apparent stab wounds in NJ: Police
Rombauer wins 146th Preakness Stakes
More TOP STORIES News