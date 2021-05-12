Pets could experience separation anxiety as Americans return to work

Shelters have seen a major increase in pet adoptions throughout the pandemic.
Many people became first time pet owners when they were forced to stay at home.
Now, experts warn pets could experience separation anxiety.
Research shows anxious animals can show behaviors such as barking or destroying things.
"Try to make the transition not scary for them, and some of the ways you can do that is to make it so they get used to the new routine gradually, and you train them to do it in a way that they become familiar with," Dr. Margaret Fordham said. "So some of the ways you can do that are -- leaving them alone for a little bit."
Some other ways to help ease your furry friend's anxiety is purchasing new toys and taking them on long walks when you get home.
