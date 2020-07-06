reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Summer camps resume in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- There should be many happy kids and parents as summer camps reopen Monday in New Jersey.

Several new safety protocols have been put in place.

Some of the requirements include screening campers for illness, checking temperatures, keeping consistently small groups that always stay together with counselors and using masks.

Camps must send their COVID-19 policy plans to the state -- at least 24 hours before opening.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycampcoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: Mayor de Blasio gives live update
Coronavirus Updates: NYC preps for Phase 3 without indoor dining
Murphy calls for national mask requirement as NJ sees localized spikes
Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Mayor de Blasio gives live update
Violent weekend: At least 11 killed, dozens wounded in NYC
NYC enters Phase 3, nail salons and other personal care reopens
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
AccuWeather: Hot, humid with showers possible
Columbus statue beheaded, Frederick Douglass sculpture toppled
Uber buys Postmates in $2.65 billion all-stock deal
Show More
12-year-old boy, man killed in Brooklyn apartment fire
Car slams into NYC restaurant injuring 8 people
No quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'MI7'
Clarkstown police officer rescues girl from drowning
Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91
More TOP STORIES News