Tiempo: Vita Coco teams up with 'My Bodega Online' to aid front-line workers, businesses

Joe Torres speaks with Allison Finazzo from Vita Coco and Frank Marte a bodega owner in the Bronx.

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon speaks with Lin Manuel Miranda

Danielle Leigh reports as many businesses look to reopen following the pandemic, they are looking for new solutions to help employees keep their distance and stay healthy.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Vita Coco teams up with My Bodega Online to help deliver food to essential workers - and help bodegas themselves in the process.When the city entered lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, many bodegas stayed open, but sales dropped as much as 80% for some.The "My Bodega Online" app teamed up with coconut water vendor "Vita Coco" to support struggling bodegas across the five boroughs.Throughout May and June, Vita Coco and My Bodega Online purchased and delivered the "Essential NYC Breakfast," consisting of bodegas' breakfast sandwiches and Vita Coco Coconut Water, to 5,000 health care workers at hospitals across New York City.Allison Finazzo from Vita Coco and Frank Marte, a bodega owner in the Bronx, explain how the program has helped both essential workers and bodegas.Next, Lin Manuel Miranda speaks to Sandy Kenyon on finding his identity as a Latino.The groundbreaking musical "Hamilton" that earned 11 Tony awards and has so far grossed more than half a billion dollars on Broadway can now be seen streaming virtually on Disney Plus.Miranda talks about the successful show and finding his identity as a Latino.