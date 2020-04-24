Coronavirus News: NYC residents serenade front line COVID-19 heroes

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Upper West Side residents serenaded front line coronavirus heroes with a rendition of "Lean On Me."The New Yorkers broke into a rendition of Bill Withers' classic Thursday evening after their daily "Clap Because We Care" ritual.Organizers of "New York Sings Along" say their goal is to boost morale, honor all workers on the front lines battling the pandemic, and to let everyone experience the healing power of communal singing.