Coronavirus News: Woman donates food for hospital workers on her Birthday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One woman chose to celebrate her 50th birthday a bit differently this year.

Gaby Armour, the owner of G Free New York, a website founded in 2019 that features gluten-free food, products, and restaurants based in NYC, turned 50 on March 25.

Gabby and her friends Alysia Margolis-Seiden and Denise Mann wanted to do something to help essential workers on the frontlines at nearby hospitals.

Instead of asking her family and friends for gifts on her birthday, Armour requested they give monetary donations to pay for meals for nurses and doctors at places like Mt. Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital.

"I like to help people and here our heroes were hit hard," said Armour. "I felt for my 50th birthday it was important not for us to sit home and feel bad but help those who needed our support."

Armour's friends are happy to help the doctors and nurses that risk their own lives daily.

"Everybody can do something, and Gabby taught me that," said Mann. "Instead of feeling sorry for herself, she said, how can I turn this around and help people, it's been great and gives people purpose, and that helps people from getting depressed or anxious during these times."

Armour said that she eventually wants to start providing doctors and nurses with vital personal protective equipment as well.

"They're so admirable to keep going to work during a time when they're risking their lives and the lives of their families to save New Yorkers," said Armour.

To make a donation, visit https://www.GFreeNewYork.com.

