Heaven's Gate: Original 1997 coverage from Eyewitness News

Heaven's Gate: Original 1997 coverage from Eyewitness News

"The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven's Gate" with Diane Sawyer airs on "20/20" Friday, March 11, at 9|8c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

This is how Channel 7 Eyewitness News covered the story in March 1997.


If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for help.
Heaven's Gate: Original 1997 coverage from Eyewitness News
