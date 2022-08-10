Protesters are demanding state leaders revisit plans for a 7 train station in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan -- Protesters are demanding New York State leaders revisit plans to bring the 7 train to Hell's Kitchen.

Years ago the plan to expand the train line included a stop on 34th Street in Hudson Yards and a station at 41st Street and 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.

To cut costs, the Hell's Kitchen stop was scrapped.

"We need to invest in our transit system its the core of our city, its the lifeblood of New York," Danny Pearlstein of Riders Alliance said. "It's the basis on which we build our future."

Now city leaders are calling for the transit officials and Governor Hochul to put the Hell's Kitchen train stop into the MTA's capital plan.

"The day this station opens it will be heavily used," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said. " The day it's opened. The demand is massive."

For now, the Hell's Kitchen stop is included on the MTA's 20-year assessment list and is slated for consideration in the 2025-2029 capital program.

