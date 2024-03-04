Hochul, NYC officials discuss adding extra police in subways amid rise in crime in the system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated on Monday she will announce an increase in the number of law enforcement officers in the New York City subway system.

The development comes after Hochul met with Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD's Chief of Transit Michael Kemper to find ways to put more state resources in the subway system to augment the increase of 1,000 NYPD officers in February.

Their meeting was also a result of subway conductor Alton Scott being slashed in the neck at the Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street station overnight Thursday.

Scott was on a southbound A train that was pulling into the station and was slashed when he stuck his head out the window.

"We will make people feel safe with more police on the subway station," Hochul. "People want to see that. they've been asking for it, we are going to give that. we are going to see more people on the platform."

According to the NYPD, the subway system has seen a rise in major crimes by more than 13% through March 3, compared to the same time period last year.

An announcement could be made as soon as Wednesday.

