MTA to release latest crime statistics in wake of new safety initiatives

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA will hold its monthly committee meetings on Monday where officials will get a presentation on the latest subway crime statistics.

The numbers show a significant uptick in major crimes in January.

But crime is down in February in the wake of new safety initiatives.

Still, the public perception of subway safety is suffering especially in the wake of a deadly D train shooting on Friday.

In January, a surge of officers was sent into the system and while it did help drop crime by 17.5% from February 1-24, numbers continue to remain high.

Just last Friday, police say 45-year-old William Alvarez was shot and killed during a fight on a D train in the Bronx.

Police say it happened at 5 a.m., Alvarez was sitting on the train when one of the suspects sat next to him, an argument erupted and turned physical.

Two other suspects allegedly joined in and attacked Alvarez.

The three attackers then took off.

Alvarez was taken to the hospital where he died.

NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper says police have identified three suspects wanted in connection with Friday's homicide from video surveillance.

They are identified as 24-year-old Justin Herde, 38-year-old Betty Cotto, and 42-year-old Alfredo Trinidad.

Chief Kemper says tackling crime on the subway is a main focus.

"We ended January up 45% in crime versus the year before. And that 45% was driven in large part by grand larcenies. So, credit of our mayor and our police commissioner, we always say public safety is the top priority," Kemper said. "After the month of January, significantly more resources, cops, tremendous investment was made. Just a couple of weeks ago, upwards of over a thousand additional cops assigned each day to the subway system."

Friday's fatal subway shooting marks the third homicide in the subway system this year.

ALSO READ | Man biking to mosque killed in Bronx hit and run

Kemberly Richardson has more.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.