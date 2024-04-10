  • Full Story
MTA Hero: Shara Kalladeen trains workers for many roles with Long Island Rail Road

ByHeather O'Rourke WABC logo
Wednesday, April 10, 2024 11:10AM
Sharda Kalladeen trains workers for many roles with the Long Island Rail Road
Kalladeen has been with the MTA for 17 years and was recently honored by the agency at an internal Women in Transit Empowerment event.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Sharda Kalladeen, a Transportation Training Specialist with the Long Island Rail Road.

Kalladeen teaches several classes, training people in many positions including conductors and train dispatchers among many others. Her trainings ensure that employees understand the rules of their jobs in order to operate efficiently and safely.

She says this allows her to meet many employees and learn new things about the railroad herself.

