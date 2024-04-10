MTA Hero: Shara Kalladeen trains workers for many roles with Long Island Rail Road

Kalladeen has been with the MTA for 17 years and was recently honored by the agency at an internal Women in Transit Empowerment event.

Kalladeen has been with the MTA for 17 years and was recently honored by the agency at an internal Women in Transit Empowerment event.

Kalladeen has been with the MTA for 17 years and was recently honored by the agency at an internal Women in Transit Empowerment event.

Kalladeen has been with the MTA for 17 years and was recently honored by the agency at an internal Women in Transit Empowerment event.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Sharda Kalladeen, a Transportation Training Specialist with the Long Island Rail Road.

Kalladeen teaches several classes, training people in many positions including conductors and train dispatchers among many others. Her trainings ensure that employees understand the rules of their jobs in order to operate efficiently and safely.

She says this allows her to meet many employees and learn new things about the railroad herself.

Kalladeen has been with the MTA for 17 years and was recently honored by the agency at an internal Women in Transit Empowerment event.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.