Here and Now: Documentary uncovers link between burial ground and trans-Atlantic slave trade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we learn about the story behind the discovery of the single largest remaining trace of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The documentary, 'A Story of Bones,' tells the story of a previously unknown burial ground on Britain's St. Helena Island, where in 2012, the remains of 10,000 African men, women and children were discovered.

Preservationist and impact producer Peggy King Jorde tells us more about this important project.

Also ahead, the Executive Director of the Black Economic Alliance David Clunie discusses the promotion of prosperity and progress through work, wages and wealth.

Plus, we take a look at a new book 'Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight,' an easy-to-follow guide to flipping the switch from a mostly meat-based diet to healthier plant-based meals.

And to wrap up this episode, we also get some ideas for "getting away for the day," and we'll attempt to "heal our way forward," as part of the National Black Theater's 54th season.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

