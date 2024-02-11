Here and Now 2/11/24: HBCU Sunday planned for Abyssinian Baptist Church

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem will host its second annual HBCU Sunday this month.

It's meant to promote the mission and legacy of historically Black colleges and universities.

Abyssinian itself has a long-running history of doing important work at the intersection of faith, social justice and education.

Here to tell us more is Dr. S. Raschaad Hoggard, the executive minister of the Abyssinian Baptist Church.

