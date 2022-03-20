here and now

Here and Now: Brooklyn Ballet makes bold moves for spring by blending culture, activism and history

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Brooklyn Ballet blends culture, activism and history

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss the negative impact of racism on health care.

A new report takes a closer look at the Black experience when seeking treatment.

And we talk to members of the Brooklyn ballet who are making a bold move for their spring season by blending culture, activism, and history.

Find out how one professional musician is playing a different tune in the kitchen with his "Soul snacks!"

