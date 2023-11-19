Here and Now for 11/19/2023: Combating domestic violence in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss combating domestic violence in New York City.
Urban Resource Institute, an organization that helps transform the lives of domestic violence survivors and homeless families - with a focus on communities of color and other vulnerable populations - is the largest domestic violence shelter service in the country.
It focuses on gender-based violence and homelessness and is the city's only co-living program for survivors and pets.
Joining us is URI's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Carla Smith along with Hope Dawson Sessoms, survivor of domestic violence.
Also on the show is best-selling author Denene Millner, who shares her latest novel "One Blood," a story inspired by an unexpected real-life experience.
We also take a tour of Spike Lee's career-expanding exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, the founder of "Poetry Me, Please" Rashan Brown discusses the largest-live poetry show coming to the Apollo, and Riverside Hawks board member Erika Irish Brown shares how it's been nothing but net for the girls' basketball program.
WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
WATCH: More Here and Now episodes
Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.
See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite
SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS
Watch Here & Now
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube