Here and Now: MacroBites: The systemic inequities in healthcare

MacroBites: The systemic inequities in healthcare

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we look at the disturbing inequalities in medicine, when it comes to people of color.

The author of "Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine," Dr. Uché Blackstock joins to explains the need to invest in black communities with healthcare.

Plus, from the streets of the Bronx to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, we talk to Tony "Mr. Wave" Wesley, an original member of the New York City Breakers, about breakdancing's move to the big time.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

