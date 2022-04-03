here and now

Here and Now: Social activists discuss impact of 'Less is More' law

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Social activists discuss impact of 'Less is More' law

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, social justice activists discuss the impact of the new "Less is More" law.

The "Less is More" law in New York state, is expected to prevent more than 35,000 parolees from being re-incarcerated due to technical offenses.

Supporters of the law say too often people of color have been sent back to prison for non-criminal offenses.

Kenyetta Muzzani, Director of Organizing at the Katal Center for Equity, Health and Justice, joins Here & Now to discuss the law.

Meanwhile, we highlight the BK Yoga Club, which is bringing more diversity to the holistic wellness space.

