Here and Now: Meet the journalist behind 'Who Killed Malcolm X' Netflix documentary

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Meet the journalist behind the Malcolm X Netflix doc

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we hear from the investigative journalist behind the documentary that led to the exoneration of two men falsely accused of killing Malcolm X.

More than 50 years after the assassination of the Civil Rights icon, Muhammad Aziz and the late, Khalid Islam were exonerated after the Netflix documentary 'Who Killed Malcolm X' prompted the Manhattan district attorney to re-examine the case.

Also ahead, "Free Enterprise," the TV show featuring the real-life stories of former inmates turning their lives around by starting their own businesses.

The "Buy From a Black Woman" holiday market in Times Square is one way to highlight and empower these entrepreneurs.

And feeding families in need, Brotherhood Sister Sol is on track to serve a million meals by the end of the year.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

