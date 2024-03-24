Here and Now: Designer's wearable art defies societal fashion norms

The 'Master knitter' Milagros Batista joins Sanda Bookman on Here and Now to discuss her breakthrough fashion line.

The 'Master knitter' Milagros Batista joins Sanda Bookman on Here and Now to discuss her breakthrough fashion line.

The 'Master knitter' Milagros Batista joins Sanda Bookman on Here and Now to discuss her breakthrough fashion line.

The 'Master knitter' Milagros Batista joins Sanda Bookman on Here and Now to discuss her breakthrough fashion line.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Master knitter" designer, fiber artist, and activist Milagros Batista joined Sandra Bookman to discuss the influences that shape her extraordinary creations.

Batista describes her line of wearable art as designed for equity, sustainability, and gender neutrality.

The Batista Collection strives to break down societal barriers and challenge traditional notions of fashion.

A solo exhibit featuring 21 pieces from the Batista Collection will be on display at the Children's Art Carnival until March 31.

Plus, in honor of Women's History Month, Sandra Bookman stopped by Grandma's Place in Harlem to present a bouquet of flowers to the toy store's owner, Dawn Harris Martine, affectionately known as Grandma Dawn.

Grandma's Place owner Dawn Harris-Martine joins Here and Now to talk about her famous bookstore and toy shop.

Grandma Dawn, a retired educator in New York City, toy enthusiast, and small-business owner, opened Grandma's Place because she believes "no kid should be without a toy or a book."

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HERE AND NOW PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS