National Geographic kicks off Black History Month with premiere of "Genius: MLK/X"

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Setting itself apart from other retellings, 'Genius: MLK/X' simultaneously explores the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

While King advanced racial equality through non-violent activism, X advocated for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination.

Although King and X met only once and often challenged each other's views, the two visionaries, with their wives leading by their sides, ultimately became iconic figures in the ongoing fight for the upward mobility of Black people.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars in the series as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alongside actor, Aaron Pierre, who plays Malcolm X.

The premiere for Nat Geo's new series 'Genius: MLK/X' was held at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Thursday night.

Harrison Jr. and Pierre sat down with Sandra Bookman on Here and Now to discuss the significance and challenges associated with portraying MLK and Malcolm X, each admitting to experiencing feelings of imposter syndrome.

Initially, imposter syndrome led Harrison Jr. to turn down the role.

"I felt too young and inexperienced to craft an accurate or compelling portrayal of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr," he said.

He was later convinced to take the role after speaking with the project's executive producers.

"I tried to utilize those feelings of imposter syndrome as fuel," Pierre said.

Two episodes will premiere weekly beginning Feb. 1 on National Geographic at 9/8c and will stream the next day on both Disney+ and Hulu.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

