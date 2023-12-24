here & now

Here and Now for 12/24/2023: The heroes who saved Martin Luther King, Jr.'s home from destruction

On this episode of Here and Now, we sit with the retired NYPD officers who stopped a woman from burning down the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.

On this episode of Here and Now, we sit with the retired NYPD officers who stopped a woman from burning down the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.

On this episode of Here and Now, we sit with the retired NYPD officers who stopped a woman from burning down the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.

On this episode of Here and Now, we sit with the retired NYPD officers who stopped a woman from burning down the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we sit with the two retired NYPD officers who saved one of the most historical sites in African American history: the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Kenneth Dodson and younger brother Axel visited the iconic civil rights leader's home in Atlanta earlier this month, when a woman attempted to burn it down.

The two brothers, who are retired, jumped into action and apprehended her.

Both Axel and Kenneth stop by to share their remarkable - and unexpected - call to duty.

Also joining the show is President and CEO of the Bronx Community Foundation Dr. Meisha Porter, who shares how the organization is lending a helping hand across the borough.

Carolyn Johnson, the creator of "Harlem-opoly," discusses the rich history behind her spin-off of the famous board game, while Bronx entrepreneur Ligel Lambert details the connection between his Swiss-made luxury timepieces, Tal Watches, and the American Diabetes Association.

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE

See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS

Watch Here & Now

Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES

We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help

Black Lives Matter

Black Voters Matter Fund

NAACP

National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform

No New Jails NYC

Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)

Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation

Black Lives Matter at School

Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey

Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)

Grandma's Place (Harlem)

Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)

Source of Knowledge (Newark)

The Lit. Bar (Bronx)

The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619

Black Wall Street 1921

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Still Processing:

Movies

American Son: Available on Netflix

If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu

Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime

Selma: Available on Amazon Prime

The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime

When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries

13th: Available on Netflix

America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic

Becoming: Available on Netflix

I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube